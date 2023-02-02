"I wouldn’t want to meet her in a light alley" - Wrestling veteran expresses fear of former WWE Raw Women's Champion (Exclusive)

The 2023 Royal Rumble is in the history books for WWE. Both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches were well received by fans as Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in their respective bouts.

The Eradicator became the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble at the #1 position and win the entire thing. She eliminated Liv Morgan in the closing stages to cement her victory. The Australian star proceeded to challenge Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter showered praise on the Nightmare.

"I predicted Rhea because I looked down the women’s roster and I couldn’t see anyone except maybe Liv Morgan coming out on top. The end of that match was so unpredictable when Liv Morgan got the green mist in her face and Rhea was hanging there and pulled her over. It was a really exciting end and then the next night on Monday Night RAW, people have never really seen Rhea Ripley cut a promo like she did at Charlotte Flair on Monday Night RAW. She makes you watch her."

Bill then stated that he wouldn't want to meet Rhea in an alley.

"She's tough. I wouldn’t want to meet her in a light alley or a dark alley. I know her. She’s how Chyna was when Chyna was one of the toughest women ever in the ring. But every time she’d see me, she’d say ‘Hi Bill’ all warm and fuzzy. When I saw Rhea on Monday night at RAW 30, she remembered that I hadn’t seen her in person one on one for like two years and she remembered me right away." (20:17 – 22:04)

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have wrestled at WWE WrestleMania before

Charlotte Flair was the winner of the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley, who was the NXT Women's Champion at the time, appeared on an episode of WWE RAW to goad the Queen into challenging her for the NXT Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of them All.

Richie Vargas @RichieRich93_ #WWERaw Rhea Ripley finally gets her shot at redemption against Charlotte Flair from #WrestleMania 36, this one’s gonna be a banger… Rhea Ripley finally gets her shot at redemption against Charlotte Flair from #WrestleMania 36, this one’s gonna be a banger… 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/4hzJvmGuuy

Charlotte obliged and after Rhea defeated Io Shirai to retain her title, the match was made official for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36. The seven-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion won the match, becoming a two-time NXT Women's Champion in the process.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes