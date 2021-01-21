"I don't write the rules, I enforce them" - Adam Pearce explains the logic behind declaring for the WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe has been relatively confused as of late when it comes to WWE Superstars who can and cannot declare for the upcoming Royal Rumble match on January 31.

The last few weeks of WWE television has seen people declaring for the match or even on social media. Meanwhile, some people like Drew Gulak and Ricochet were denied the right to declare and had to try and qualify instead.

WWE official Adam Pearce took to social media this afternoon, doing his best to explain the logic behind what fans have been seeing in recent weeks.

"It’s actually pretty simple: Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them. *shrug emoji*"

Declaring for the WWE Royal Rumble has become a running joke online

The WWE Universe is likely appreciative of the explanation to help things make more sense. However, the idea of declaring for the WWE Royal Rumble has become a running joke online as of late.

It has seen members of the WWE Universe randomly declaring themselves for the match at the end of the month.

Former WWE creative team member Brian Gewirtz caught wind of what has been going on late and chimed in on social media.

"Haven't seen Raw in a while. You can "declare" yourself to be in the Royal Rumble? Is there a reason why everybody doesn't do this immediately? What about surprise legends? Are there multiple Doinks declaring themselves in the Rumble right now? Which Doink gets priority?!"

Former WWE Superstar and one half of the current IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson saw Gewirtz's tweet and couldn't help but get in on the fun.

"Be careful Brian, as you kno and I've seen with humans there, you'll drive yourself insane..... But with your logic, here we go, #GoodBrothers declare ourselves in the rumble ! @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW"

WWE is most likely hoping with Pearce's tweet the jokes at their expense will stop heading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the end of the month.

