"I did this for you. I love you" - Former WWE tag team partners share emotional moment after brutal match

A WWE star shared an emotional moment with his former tag team partner during their grudge match.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen spent several years in a faction with Fallon Henley. They basically grew up together in WWE NXT. Briggs and Jensen were like brothers during their run as a tag team.

They captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championship together at the height of their career. However, in recent weeks, their star had dwindled, which prompted them to go their separate ways.

Briggs found a more aggressive side to himself and was getting pretty successful. Fallon Henley was also finding herself as a singles star. However, Jensen found himself struggling, and when he confronted his former tag team partner two weeks ago, Josh shoved him against the wall and asked him to grow up.

This prompted Brooks Jensen to get into a brawl with Josh Briggs last week on WWE NXT, which set up a match for tonight. Both had a brutal back-and-forth contest. Briggs was even busted open during the bout.

At the end of the match, Briggs told Jensen he was doing this for him and that he loved him before he put him away with a clothesline.

I did this for you. I love you," he said.

This match will do some good for Brooks Jensen to get his confidence even though he ended up on the losing side.

