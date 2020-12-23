Former WCW star Ice Train recently had a chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted and answered a bunch of fan questions. One of the questions discussed WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg being called back repeatedly to wrestle occasional matches at the age of 53, due to his insane star power.

Ice Train was then asked which WWE Superstar from the current crop would be called back by the company in such a manner, 20 years from now. He didn't need to think much before answering the question, and here's his answer:

Zero.

Goldberg is still one of the biggest names in the business, around two decades after his peak run

Goldberg achieved success in WWE as well, but his peak will always be remembered as his 173-0 undefeated streak in WCW during the late 90s. Goldberg was one of the biggest wrestlers of the Monday Night Wars and was insanely popular during his 2003-04 WWE run as well.

Find out what @Goldberg had to say about his legendary streak on #WWETheBump!



Don't forget to check out #WWEUntold: Goldberg's Streak now on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/JJlQytp95c — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 15, 2020

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 to have a program with Brock Lesnar. He came back in 2019 to wrestle The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, and then Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Goldberg came back again earlier this year to defeat The Fiend for the Universal title, which he soon lost to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania.

Do you agree with Ice Train? If not, which wrestler from the current WWE roster will hold Goldberg levels of star-power two decades from now, and will be repeatedly called back by WWE to boost its numbers up?