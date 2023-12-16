Iconic tag team set to be in action for the first time in 1260 days; match announced for WWE SmackDown

The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to be in action during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sane and Asuka have currently alligned themselves as members of Damage CTRL. The dominant group were collectively responsible for orchestrating the backstage assaults on Zelina Vega and Mia Yim leading up to their WarGames clash at Survivor Series.

Following Vega and Yim's impactful return to action last week, which trigged a massive brawl, it has now been confirmed that they are set to square off against the former Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's episode of SmackDown.

"After their brawl last week, @MiaYim & @ZelinaVega will take on @WWEAsuka & @KAIRI_official in tag team action TONIGHT on #SmackDown!📺 8/7c on @FOXTV"

Check out the announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Asuka and Sane are set to reunite for their first tag team match in over three years. Their last appearance as a duo in a two-on-two bout was against Sasha Banks and Bayley, contending for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back in 2020.

It'll certainly be intriguing to witness which of these two teams comes out victorious.

Are you excited to see The Kabuki Warriors back in action? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.