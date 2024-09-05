Iconic WWE building now on the market

The new era of WWE has brought several significant changes, from working relationships with the competition to PLE expansion, TKO, and the Vince McMahon split. Officials have undertaken another major development behind the scenes, and now another piece of history is up for grabs.

Titan Towers is synonymous with World Wrestling Entertainment and has a nostalgic connection to the 1980s and 1990s. The building on East Main Street in Stamford, CT, was built in 1981 and re-opened as WWE HQ on May 13, 1991. The eight-level, 94,248-square-foot building has been used in various promos and segments over the years. Officials announced in March 2019 that they had intentions of selling Titan Towers as they were relocating to 677-707 Washington Boulevard in East Stamford.

The new company HQ covers around 400,000 square feet and includes a 13-story tower with offices and a seven-story pavilion with production space. The Studios, a 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art production facility, launched last April. Officials planned to have 800 employees at the new location. The move from Titan Towers to the new location was completed throughout 2023.

The former WWE Global Headquarters is being listed for sale. CTInsider reports that commercial real estate firm Newmark is listing the property. The sale price is listed as "Subject To Offer," but the 1.19-acre property was appraised at around $18 million last year.

Titan Towers is no longer open, as the building stands vacant. WWE still has some exterior signage left, but the company logo and American flags have been taken down. Furthermore, the report noted that the four-story parking garage has been empty on weekdays for months.

Triple H has immense praise for WWE brand

The second annual NXT No Mercy PLE took place this past Sunday. The big event was held at the Ball Arena in Denver, the same venue as Monday's RAW.

Triple H took to X to praise the NXT brand. The Chief Content Officer also congratulated NXT boss Shawn Michaels and the rest of the crew.

"Wow… #NXTNoMercy delivered on every level. Incredibly impressed by every single Superstar that stepped into the ring tonight. Congrats to @ShawnMichaels and the entire @WWENXT crew on another blockbuster event," Triple H wrote.

No Mercy 2024 was headlined by Ethan Page retaining the NXT Championship over TNA star Joe Hendry, with Trick Williams as the Special Guest Referee. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez retained over Jaida Parker.

