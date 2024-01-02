Iconic WWE tag team picks up first win in 4438 days on RAW: Day 1

A WWE tag team picked up their first win together in over 4000 days tonight on RAW.

Over a decade ago, R-Truth and The Miz formed an alliance called the Awesome Truth after the former turned heel. Together, the two proved to be a menace to the WWE roster. Their main feud was against John Cena, and they seemed to have a vendetta against the leader of the Cenation.

Truth even picked up a win against John Cena in a tables match. They even had a tag team match against The Rock and John Cena over 12 years ago. Tonight, The Miz reunited with Truth on WWE RAW.

Judgment Day was supposed to be a guest on Miz TV, but R-Truth showed up on behalf of his group. They were quickly interrupted by JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, who challenged them to a match.

During the match, R-Truth was hilarious. He tried to tag in Dominik Mysterio during the match and even stood in Judgment Day's corner. During the closing moments, Truth tagged himself in and said I love you to The Miz before he tried to attack him. However, he punched JD before The A-Lister hit the skullcrushing finale for the win.

This was the first win for Awesome Truth since their victory against John Cena and Zack Ryder on the November 7, 2011 episode of RAW.

R-Truth's segments with the Judgment Day have been entertaining in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see how it will continue moving forward.

