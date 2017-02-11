WWE News: Iconic WWE voiceover artist Jim Fagan passes away

Veteran WWE Voiceover artist Jim Fagan, aged 72, has passed away after a long battle against Parkinson's disease.

Jim Fagan did voiceover work for WWE from 1995 to 1999

What’s the story?

Jim Fagan, who did voiceover work for WWE from 1995 to 1999 and was famous for his iconic baritone voice passed away, aged 72, at his home on Tuesday afternoon following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

A graduate of West Virginia University (WVU), Jim’s baritone voice carried him through a glittering career in voiceover announcing and sports production.

An active alumnus of the University and a past president of the WVU Alumni Association, Jim was also a member of the Order of Vandalia, WVU’s highest honour.

In case you didn’t know...

Jim had a scintillating career working as a leading professional voiceover actor. The veteran artist did hundreds of commercials for companies such as Geico, Alka Seltzer, Kimberly-Clark, and Chrysler.

In 1989, he made his debut in sports production becoming the voice of NBC’s Sports promotions. He eventually went on to do voiceovers for the NFL and the Olympics in Barcelona and Atlanta, he also did Voiceover work at Wimbledon.

Fagan hosted NBA Action on ESPN from 1990 to 2004 as well. Here’s a video of Fagan’s Voiceover work with the WWE:

Owner and operator of Jim Jam Associates, Inc, Fagan was a member and past president of the LaGrange Rotary Club and was also instrumental in the construction of the 9/11 Memorial at Stringham Park Memorial Plaza

The heart of the matter...

Jim Fagan did voiceover work for the WWE for many years. His voice was featured on several WWE (then WWF) video promos, packages, intro segments and the like. Fagan’s iconic voice became synonymous with WWE’s segments in the 90’s.

One of the most iconic voices in the voiceover world, Fagan has now passed away after his battle with Parkinson’s disease. His last rites have been completed by members of his family.

Jim’s memorial service was held earlier today, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the McHoul Funeral Home. A celebration of Jim’s life was conducted at 1 pm.

The impact:

Jim is now survived by his wife, Jamie (Dina), his daughters, Risa Koonin and Jana Joyce along with his grandchildren, Zachary and Spencer Koonin, and Maya and Aidan Joyce.

Sportskeeda’s take

Jim Fagan was a leading artist of his time, with a unique baritone that still rings in everyone’s ears, it’s a sad demise for the entire sports and entertainment industry.

Memorial donations can be made in Jim’s memory to West Virginia University Alumni Association, PO Box 4269, Morgantown, WV 26504. Also, if you want to pay homage, you can visit Jim’s Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.

