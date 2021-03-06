Identities of Apollo Crews' guards revealed

The identities of the two "Nigerian elite guards" who accompanied Apollo Crews on WWE SmackDown have now been revealed.

Wrestling Inc. has revealed the identities of the two guards who came out with Apollo Crews on tonight's edition of the Blue brand. The roles of the guards were played by two NXT Superstars named Denzel Dejournette and Matrick Belton. Denzel goes by the name of Desmond Troy in NXT. Troy was signed to NXT way back in mid-2018. His most recent match took place in December 2020, where he lost to Karrion Kross.

The NXT Superstar has an amateur wrestling background and worked a bunch of TV matches on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT last year. His last match on WWE RAW was against Bobby Lashley in April 2020, which he lost.

Matrick Belton was recently signed to a WWE deal as a part of the latest Performance Center class, which also included Parker Boudreaux. Before signing with WWE, he wrestled in the indies, including a stint in CZW.

Apollo Crews' new makeover has fans excited

Apollo Crews is currently feuding with Big E on SmackDown. He recently showed signs of a character change and finally got a major makeover on tonight's show. Apollo Crews' new character includes a new theme song. He came out to the ring carrying a spear and was seen wearing a scarf with the Nigerian flag imprinted on it.

Apollo Crews was accompanied to the ring by two guards in military outfits and were dubbed by the Superstar as being "Nigerian elite guards".

Back in January, Big E successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews. Last month, Crews scored a DQ win over Big E and is looking for another title shot. Now that Crews has finally been repackaged, his fans hope to see him get an Intercontinental Championship reign soon.