Identities of WWE's viral new ring names revealed (Exclusive)

There was a list that went viral on X (FKA Twitter) recently about WWE trademarking some interesting ring names. Some of those names were met with laughter, but it's more about how many names were trademarked. A new report has revealed some of the identities behind those viral ring names.

Ad

In the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC revealed that some of the WWE ID and NIL (Next In Line) athletes have been assigned their ring names.

Darci Khan, from Stockbridge, Georgia, will be "Masyn Holiday." Darrin Gobourne, a Performance Center recruit, will be "Chantel Monroe." Case Hatch from Arizona State University will be "Tate Wilder." Meanwhile, Camer Gagnon, from Villanova and Brown University, will be "Braxton Cole."

Ad

Trending

Atrilleon "Trill" Williams, an ex-NFL defensive back for The Miami Dolphins, will be "Trill London."

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE reportedly made a tidy sum from the sale of its old headquarters, Titan Towers

Only a few years ago, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut bid farewell to the iconic Titan Towers on 1241 East Main Street, Stamford, as it moved to its brand new headquarters at 677-707 Washington Boulevard, nearly 25 miles away. The sale of the old HQ reportedly got the company a good chunk of money.

Ad

According to CT Insider, Developer V20 Group paid a whopping $7.5 million to acquire the Titan Towers as well as two adjacent parcels. Considering the fact that WWE had utilized it for decades before shifting to its new HQ, the amount might not be considered a bad return on investment.

However, that amount pales in comparison to the yearly figures that the Stamford-based company makes on broadcast deals from RAW and SmackDown alone. The promotion is looking to continue to expand its source of revenue, a logical goal for any major company in the world.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some fans have been critical of certain measures that WWE has taken, including the introduction of a two-night SummerSlam that will guarantee an additional day of ticket revenue. It's seen by some as a cash grab during a time when people across North America (and the rest of the world) aren't doing too well economically.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for major events continue to skyrocket. The fact that the product is hot now means that fans have been willing to pay that price.

Ad

If you use this exclusive, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE