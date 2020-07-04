Identity of the bartender from SmackDown revealed, connection to WWE Hall of Famer

The bartender from SmackDown is interestingly connected to a WWE Hall of Famer.

Jeff Hardy ended SmackDown by laying out the innocent bartender.

This week's SmackDown ended with a forgettable segment that has drawn the ire of the fans on social media.

Sheamus hosted the toast to Jeff Hardy in the main event segment, and it all ended with the Charismatic Enigma smashing a bottle on the bartender's head before delivering the Swanton Bomb to end the latest episode of SmackDown.

It has now been revealed by the Local Competitor Twitter handle that the bartender was a wrestler named Vinny Mac, who primariworks for World Xtreme Wrestling (WXW), which a promotion owned and founded by WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoaʻi of The Wild Samoans.

On SmackDown: Who was Sheamus’ @WWESheamus personal bartender in his toast to Jeff Hardy @JEFFHARDYBRAND? The bartender Jeff attacked was Vinny Mac @dominicanvin15. Vinny Mac primarily competes in @WXWOffice. #WWE #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/etCVJKtm2k — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 4, 2020

It should be noted that many WXW talents from the WWE Hall of Famer's promotion and Wild Samoan Training Center have been featured on recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown as extras.

Sheamus' toast to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown

Jeff Hardy came out to the ring which was stacked with all kinds of alcohol and Sheamus' personal bartender.

Sheamus appeared on the big screen from his home in front of his personal bar. The Celtic Warrior cut a typical heel promo in which he highlighted Jeff Hardy's problems with drugs and alcohol. The usual stuff that we've been accustomed to in the past few weeks.

Sheamus said that Hardy has a problem with facing reality. He said that Jeff Hardy would find the answer to all his problems in one of the bottles that were in the ring. Sheamus rose a toast and spoke about Hardy's life being known for DUIs and mugshots. He called Hardy a junkie again, and it was finally time for Jeff to respond.

Jeff Hardy didn't like Sheamus making fun of his family's struggles. Sheamus replied that he was there to help and stated that he knew Hardy would love to 'jump back into the gutter with both his feet'.

The bartender took a glass of champagne and shoved it in Jeff Hardy's face. As expected, Sheamus urged Hardy to drink it while the crowd at the Performance Center said no in unison. Jeff Hardy took the glass and poured the champagne all over the bartender. He then picked up a bottle and smashed it into the back of the bartender's head.

Hardy went to the top turnbuckle and hit Swanton Bomb on the bartender to end the segment and the show.

The SmackDown feud between Hardy and Sheamus will continue by the looks of it, and it may all end in a possibly violent match at Extreme Rules.

As for Vinny Mac, the bartender, he got some decent exposure in an undesirable angle on Friday Night SmackDown.