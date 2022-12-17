Identity of mystery attacker on SmackDown revealed after costing Liv Morgan her title match

The first match of this week's SmackDown saw Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox team up to face the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. While the babyfaces were mostly in control, a mystery attacker kicked Tegan Nox and took her out before being caught by security.

The identity of the mystery attacker has now been revealed on Twitter. It was none other than Xia Li.

There was speculation that Chelsea Green was the attacker, as there have been rumors of her return to WWE for a while now. However, it wasn't her. Li's assault on Tegan Nox resulted in Damage CTRL taking advantage, with IYO SKY Sky getting the pin and the win over Nox and Liv Morgan.

It is odd that WWE put the reveal on Twitter rather than television. Either way, the video revealed the mystery attacker being taken to Adam Pearce, who unmasked her and stood stunned for a few seconds. He then told security to let her go and took her to his office.

Adam Pearce has had a busy week, as he fired Bobby Lashley on Monday.

What will be the consequences for Xia Li after costing Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan the match? Sound off in the comments below.

