Identity of the mystery person in Alexa Bliss' latest photo revealed

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss' latest post on Twitter has left many fans curious.

Bliss is incredibly popular among the WWE Universe and boasts a huge fan following on Twitter and Instagram. Her posts occasionally go viral on Wrestling Twitter and the same story followed with a recent post of hers.

In the post, Alexa Bliss can be seen hanging out with someone whom she didn't name in her tweet. She wrote the following in the caption of her post: "LA nights 🖤"

Some fans in the QTs to Bliss' photo were curious about the guy's identity.

For those wondering, the guy in Bliss' photo is her close friend, Joshua Lee Stinnett. He is a popular hairstylist and extension specialist and has done Bliss' hair on various occasions in the past. Stinnett did Bliss' hair for her wedding to Ryan Cabrera, as can be seen in the post below:

Alexa Bliss' post was bombarded with amusing responses

Bliss' caption, "LA nights," caught fans' attention and the post received a barrage of hilarious responses. Most of the reactions to Bliss' tweet with Stinnett were GIFs featuring current WWE Superstar LA Knight.

Bliss is currently on a WWE hiatus. She hasn't stepped into the ring since her Royal Rumble 2023 outing with Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE defeated Bliss to retain her RAW Women's title that night. It is likely that Bliss will miss WrestleMania 39 this year. Fans are aware that Little Miss Bliss missed last year's WrestleMania as well.

Bliss is a multi-time Women's Champion across RAW and SmackDown. At 31, Bliss still has a long road ahead of her and would love to get her hands on a major singles title soon.

Do you miss Alexa Bliss on WWE TV?

