"Him and Bray would go sit somewhere" - Identity of person who helped Bray Wyatt write his WWE promos (Exclusive) 

During the latest Wrestling Outlaws episode, "Road Dogg" Brian James opened up about WWE writer Nick Manfredini's influence on Bray Wyatt's creative direction.

The former WWE Superstar has often been called a genius for developing his on-screen characters. However, according to Road Dogg, Manfredini also had an essential role in shaping Wyatt's career.

Brian James said certain writers work with specific WWE talents as they understand the wrestler's goals and aspirations regarding their gimmick better than others. He recalled that Nick Manfredini and Bray Wyatt would spend a lot of time away from the spotlight to work on their collective ideas.

Here's what Road Dogg revealed on "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast:

"So, I do not know (what went wrong with Bray Wyatt's character). But I'll tell you how I feel about it and about his writing. We had one guy on the writing team, and I always miss his last name...Nick Manfredini. He wrote with Bray, and so he had Bray's voice down really well. And that's what people fuss about, 'Oh, you have 14 writers.' Well, some of them are specifically for specific talent that really have their voice down. So, Nick was one of those guys. Him and Bray would go sit somewhere." [0:53 - 1:26]

Road Dogg comments on Bray Wyatt's cryptic promos

While Wyatt was no slouch in the ring, he was primarily known for his microphone work in WWE.

Road Dogg explained how Bray Wyatt risked getting overly cryptic in his promos. As per the WWE Hall of Famer, wrestlers needed to send a relatively straightforward message to fans on television, and Wyatt's content wasn't always easy to grasp.

Road Dogg said that writer Nick Manfredini was instrumental in striking a balance in Bray's promos:

"Look, Bray was, as you said, he pitched; he is an 'idea guy.' He pitched a million ideas. The issue with Bray was, how do we reel him back in, have him cut this quasi-cryptic promo but also I don't think your cryptic promo works if it's too cryptic, you know what I mean? The message has to get out there, and so, Bray would go out there and cut very cryptic promos, so cryptic that you don't know what he is talking about. I think Nick would bring him around, and so, we get the message now and some evil cryptic speak in there." [1:26 - 1:58]

Road Dogg also discussed Bray Wyatt's crushing loss to Goldberg and whether there is a possibility of the former WWE star's return to the company. Check it all out in the YouTube video above.

