Identity of security guard in Ronda Rousey's arrest segment on SmackDown disclosed

Ronda Rousey crashed SmackDown 1200 this week and demanded the end of her suspension after paying off her fine. However, Adam Pearce had none of it, and Rousey eventually got arrested.

Thanks to a Twitter user, we have been able to identify one of the security guards who escorted her out. While we're unsure of the male, the female security officer has been identified.

So who was one of the security guards that escorted her out? As noted earlier, the female security officer is a 37-year-old Canadian wrestler named K.C. Spinelli. She is a 13-year veteran of the business and even had a brief stint at IMPACT Wrestling.

She took Ronda Rousey out after the direction of Adam Pearce. It helped avoid further confrontation between the star and the authority figure.

Rousey caused havoc but received arguably the best reaction from the crowd in Montreal. They loved every minute she was around despite her being a heel. The edgier side seems to have resonated with fans.

Ronda will have to wait for another crack at the SmackDown Women's Championship as Shayna Baszler is challenging Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle.

Did you identify Spinelli? Sound off in the comments below.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy