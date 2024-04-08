Identity of star dressed as PRIME bottle revealed during United States Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul defended the United States Championship at WrestleMania Sunday. As last year, The Maverick made his way to the ring with a PRIME mascot. Many in the WWE Universe guessed it was KSI again, but they were later proved wrong as it was revealed to be IShowSpeed.

Logan Paul defended the United States Title in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. All three superstars made a special entrance on the night, but only Paul was accompanied by a trustworthy ally.

During the match, Orton had Paul pinned in the center of the ring, only for the PRIME mascot to pull the referee out during the count. When The Viper confronted the mascot, he revealed himself as IShowSpeed. Orton wasn't thrilled to see the YouTuber-rapper and gave him a good beating.

Expand Tweet

The Viper kicked the social media influencer in the stomach and dragged him to the announcer's table. Orton then barked at him in the content creator's fashion and hit him with an RKO on the table.

The interference did its job as Logan Paul walked out of WrestleMania as United States Champion after pinning Kevin Owens following a Frog Splash.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Night 2 of WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion