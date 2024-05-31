"Idiots like you for the past 11 years" - Bayley lashes out at current WWE Superstar on social media

Bayley took to social media to verbally hit back at WWE Superstar Piper Niven. The reigning Women's Champion was victorious against Chelsea Green on the latest edition of SmackDown in Saudi Arabia. Post-match, she was attacked by Green's tag team partner, Niven.

Ahead of this week's show, The Role Model shared a video showing off her juggling skills, which caught Niven's attention. The latter mocked the Women's Champion by claiming she had no friends.

In response to the tweet, Bayley stated she had been dealing with "idiots" like Niven throughout the majority of her career.

"I’ve gotten so good at juggling our schedule and idiots like you for the past 11 years," wrote Bayley.

Bayley discussed the concept of the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament

At the recently concluded King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Nia Jax became the second-ever winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The victory has assured Jax a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Role Model discussed the idea of the Queen of the Ring and claimed she was happy that the whole women's division showcased their in-ring abilities.

"I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do... These are PLE-level matches that I’ve been able to, as the champion, kind of take the stress off myself and enjoy. I’m just so happy and so proud of the whole division for killing it and just showing like, I feel like they deserve more matches like this, more spotlights, more tournaments. Hell, have a tournament to face me next, just so I can watch."

Bayley's latest title defense was against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple Threat match at Backlash France.

