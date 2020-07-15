Booker T recently spoke about the former NXT Champion Adam Cole on his podcast - Hall of Fame. The former 5-time WCW Champion was all praise for the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history.

On the topic of Adam Cole's future, Booker T stated that he believes that the Undisputed Era member should remain in NXT for the time being instead of moving to the main roster.

The reason for Booker T's opinion is that Cole will benefit from some more time in the black and gold environment instead of being rushed to the crowded main roster.

''If I had the book, I would have Adam Cole stay in NXT a little while longer. I’m not saying he is not ready to go to the main roster or anything like that. I’m not saying he is going to get lost in the shuffle or anything like that. I’m saying a little more time in NXT will only serve him a little bit better. I don’t think it’s going to hurt him at all staying in NXT a little bit longer. Those guys, they need guys like Adam Cole in that system. '' (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Booker T praises Adam Cole

Booker T further went on to add that by staying in NXT, Adam Cole could really help the younger and upcoming talent before leaving for the main roster. Booker T also praised Adam Cole saying that if he was taller then he could have been World Champion by now.

''As young as Adam Cole is and as short a time he has been in the WWE, this guy is really a student of the game. He could teach those guys down there in that system so much. I heard somebody else say it and I agree with it, that if he was 6 ft 3 inches tall, he would be the Universal Champion right now. That’s how good this kid is. He really is that good.''

Adam Cole lost the NXT Championship to Keith Lee at Great American Bash. It remains to be seen how WWE will book Cole going forward. While some reports have suggested a move to the main roster, others have said that he will remain on NXT and have a babyface run.