"If they erase Chris Benoit’s career, they’re erasing a lot of my career," says 4-time WWE Champion

Chris Benoit has not been mentioned on WWE programming ever since the tragic events surrounding the deaths of his wife and son were made known in June 2007. It has universally been accepted as the right course of action, but a former opponent and partner of Benoit's has admitted to getting 'a little unsettled' about it.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle continues to acknowledge Chris Benoit, with both superstars playing a big part in each of their careers. He recently stated that the company is erasing a lot of his work by blacklisting the 2004 Royal Rumble winner.

The Olympic gold medalist spoke about this on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show after stating that he didn't have the opportunity to pick the matches to be featured in WWE's 'Best Of' DVD about his career. The company excluded all of Angle's matches against Benoit, which is understandable.

Here is what Kurt Angle had to say about it:

“Five of my best ten matches were with Chris, but obviously they (WWE) want to keep him under wraps, and it’s unfortunate. The thing is, if they erase Chris Benoit’s career, they’re erasing a lot of my career. And that’s where I get a little bit unsettled about it," said Kurt Angle. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Angle has had a legendary WWE career, even if one ignores Chris Benoit's involvement. Classic matches against Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and others more than makeup for that void in the Olympic gold medalist's legacy.

Kurt Angle faced Chris Benoit for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2003

One of their greatest matches against each other came at the Royal Rumble in 2003, which saw Angle retain the WWE Championship against Benoit. They also faced off in a series of classic bouts in 2001, at WrestleMania 17, Backlash, and Judgment Day.

Kurt Angle's point of view about the situation extends beyond himself. He feels strongly for anybody who has wrested the former World Heavyweight Champion:

"I understand why they did it, but what about the other wrestlers that competed against Chris? You’re taking those matches away, and you’re just not mentioning the name, Chris Benoit. Any time we have any videos that surface on WWE television, you’re never gonna see Chris,” he continued.

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era @WWERuthlessEra Do you consider Chris Benoit vs Kurt Angle from Royal Rumble 2003 to be a classic? Do you consider Chris Benoit vs Kurt Angle from Royal Rumble 2003 to be a classic? https://t.co/SOfnvisJmf

It must be noted that all of Benoit's matches are available to watch on Peacock and the WWE Network, but the company never highlights them.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes