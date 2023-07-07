"If you're going to steal, at least why didn't you put a call?" - Triple H and WWE accused of stealing in-ring name by veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell isn't too pleased with WWE adding the "Dirty" prefix to Dominik Mysterio's name on RAW.

Fans were surprised when the Judgment Day member was referred to as "Dirty Dominik Mysterio" in the graphic for his match against Seth Rollins on RAW. While most viewers seem to have taken a liking to the name, Dutch Mantell is far from pleased. For those unaware, Mantell used the prefix "Dirty" during his in-ring days.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he was at least expecting a call from WWE to let him know they were planning to use the name. The former manager also believes adding the "Dirty" prefix is unlikely to benefit Dominik Mysterio in any way and that he didn't need this addition in the first place.

"Hey, thanks, Paul. Thanks, Triple H. Thanks, Vince. Thanks, Endeavor. If you're going to steal, at least why didn't you put a call? Just a heads-up call. 'Hey, we want to call him this because he (Dominik Mysterio) needs something.' No, he don't need nothing. That Dirty is not going to help him a bit at all," said Dutch Mantell. [1:27 - 1:53]

Dominik Mysterio fell short of winning at Money in the Bank 2023 and WWE RAW

While he's grown to become one of WWE's most despicable heels, Dominik Mysterio still falls short of winning in marquee matches. Though at last week's Money in the Bank 2023, the 26-year-old put up a decent fight against Cody Rhodes, the latter took less than ten minutes to secure the victory.

Moreover, on RAW, Dominik was close to losing to Seth Rollins when his Judgment Day stablemate and new Mr. MITB, Damian Priest, interfered to take out the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It remains to be seen what the global juggernaut has planned for Dirty Dom at SummerSlam 2023. He needs a high-profile win to cement his place as a legitimate threat on the roster.

Do you think the "Dirty" prefix suits Dominik Mysterio? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

