"If I could be back, I’d be back right now," says injured WWE Superstar

WWE is set to kick off its European tour this week, with SmackDown emanating from Barcelona, Spain. JD McDonagh, who is away from in-ring action, recently commented on sustaining multiple injuries on RAW in January.

JD McDonagh teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take on The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on the January 27, 2025, edition of RAW. During the bout, McDonagh attempted a moonsault to the outside on Ivar and severely hurt himself in the process.

On INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, The Irish Ace recently spoke about the injuries he sustained during the title match. McDonagh discussed WWE's European tour and how he wanted to be part of it.

“I’d love to be back yesterday. I’m so bored sitting at home watching the guys traveling around, I’m so jealous. They’re going to Europe this week. They’re doing Madison Square Garden on Monday and then jetting off to Europe. So if I could be back, I’d be back right now."

McDonagh revealed that he aimed to make his return within a month and was working hard for it.

"Hopefully, I’m going to put a time frame on it and say within a month I hope to be back, that’s what I’m working towards. So whether that happens or not, whether the WWE docs align, that we’ll see.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

The WWE Universe is hoping to see JD McDonagh back inside the ring soon. He received a lot of praise from fans worldwide for finishing the abovementioned match despite being injured.

WWE star JD McDonagh gives an update on his recovery

JD McDonagh broke his ribs and punctured a lung during the high-risk spot on RAW. During the same chat with Chris Van Vliet, The Irish Ace revealed that he wasn't able to do anything physical for two weeks after being injured.

The Judgment Day member spoke about his recovery process and how he dealt with his injuries in the initial weeks.

"I've been in the gym. I was doing skipping and really low-impact cardio for a couple of weeks, and now I've kind of progressed in doing Pilates and other non-impactful [activities]. So, I haven't taken a bump yet," McDonagh said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

