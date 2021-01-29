"If I got that a few years ago, I don't know if I would have honestly been here" - WWE's Rhea Ripley opens up on being cyberbullied

Rhea Ripley is a former NXT Women's Champion, and despite being just 24 years old, is one of the most unique and recognizable female wrestlers at the moment. She even became the first NXT Champion - of either gender - to defend their title at WrestleMania. Recently, Rhea Ripley shared the extent of cyber-bullying that she has been the victim of since becoming a WWE Superstar.

"I get a lot of hate on all my social platforms about how I look, and if I got that a few years ago I don't know if I would've been here - which is really hard to say."@RheaRipley_WWE speaks openly about the body-shaming culture online and how it affects people. pic.twitter.com/F7ZUcnyPO2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 28, 2021

Talking to WWE on BTSport, Rhea Ripley was open about the comments that she has received on her social media accounts, and how fans have come to her for support:

"I get a lot of hate on all my social platforms about how I look, and if I got that like, a few years ago, I don't know if I would have honestly been here, which is really hard to say. I know that a lot of people struggle with that as well and I really try and help people out, like I get a lot of messages and I'll reply to some of them - there's just too many to reply to all of them, but I'll try and reply to some of them, and just tell them that they're great the way they are, and like, they don't need to stress about what everyone else thinks, or what everyone else says because at the end of the day, like, you have to be your true self, because that's the best you and you have to love yourself."

Ripley also shared her opinion on why she thinks cyberbullies do what they do to people:

"Like, no one should care or like, beat themself up about what someone said on the internet because to be honest the people that are saying the most crap are the people that are the lowlife scum of the world that truly hate themself more than they hate that person."

Rhea Ripley also stressed the importance of loving yourself

In the same interview, Rhea Ripley also weighed in on the value of self-love when it comes to cyberbullies. Rhea Ripley said of being happy in her own skin:

"I try and really put it out there that everyone has to love themselves because I know it's hard and there's been so many suicides about like, social posts and just like, bullying and bodyshaming and I absolutely hate it. It's one thing that I do not stand for. I hate all of it. I just really want everyone to know that they're beautiful in they're own way and I really try and put it across as much as I can because I love myself and I love everyone else and I think everyone should love themselves as well."

Rhea Ripley has well and truly made her feelings known on bullying and bodyshaming, and how she has been able to overcome this negativity online.