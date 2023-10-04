The past few years have seen the resurgence of the Samoan family's influence in wrestling thanks to Roman Reigns's work in WWE. During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lloyd Anoa'i revealed he was working towards a potential return to the promotion.

The son of the legendary Afa Anoa'i, Lloyd began his wrestling career during the 1990s in WWE, having wrestled under the "Tahitian Savage" and "Fred Williams."

He enjoyed his best rung as L.A. Smooth in ECW and continued wrestling on the indies until the early 2000s, after which he began focussing on training at his dad's school, the "Wild Samoan Training Center." While speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Lloyd Anoa'i confirmed he was looking to return to WWE as an agent or producer.

The 52-year-old stated that he'd previously held talks with company officials about a comeback, but there have been understandable delays due to WWE's merger with the UFC. He, however, has been in regular touch with the promotion and noted how he'd like his pro wrestling career to ideally end:

"I've been trying to get back to the company as well. I want to go back as an agent or producer, and I've been in talks with them. It's been waiting because of the merger; you know they are going to be hiring and firing. Well, we'd seen their firing, so and also hiring a few people. I just actually reached out to them again today and to remind them what's going on. I pray to god I can go back and give my knowledge to some of these guys as well and be part of it because I started in the company; if I could retire in the company, I'd be happy." [From 30:01 onwards]

Lloyd Anoa'i shares how he helped WWE during the last SummerSlam event

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso headlined SummerSlam 2023 in a titanic clash that, in addition to the world championship, was also contested for the title of the "Tribal Chief."

WWE created a lot of content looking deeply into the Samoan family heritage in wrestling. Lloyd Anoa'i disclosed that he assisted in producing the video packages revolving around the prestigious Ula Fala necklace.

Lloyd recalled the experience:

"Like I said, I did some stuff with them for SummerSlam. I was part of producing the package they put together for the Ula Fala, the necklace that Roman wears, and it was for the Tribal Combat match he had with Jey. So I was helping them with that; I'm sure you saw my uncle and my dad in there. So they asked them to help them with that, so I did that." [29:25 - 30:00]

Expand Tweet

Lloyd Anoa'i also opened up about overcoming serious health struggles, and you can read more on that here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the above quotes.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.