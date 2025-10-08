"If I say the sky is green, the sky is green, dammit!" - Vince McMahon said this in real life, according to former WWE name

The reality of working under Vince McMahon has been revealed by a former WWE employee. Vince ruled over WWE with an iron fist, and for those who worked under him, it was about not getting in the bad books of the former CEO.

There have been quite a few infamous stories about how Vince liked to have absolute control over everything that happened in his promotion, and now Jimmy Jacobs, who worked in WWE from 2015-2017 as a writer, has shared his experience.

Jacobs was a part of the creative team at the sports entertainment giant before being fired. In an interview with Bobbo's World, he revealed how life was under the Genetic Jackhammer.

"At WWE, so many people were playing to not lose because Vince was pretty volatile, and you’re always one weird interaction with Vince away from being in the doghouse. Walking on eggshells," he said.

Jacobs said that people were afraid for their jobs and were trying to save themselves from McMahons' wrath. He mentioned that you couldn't disagree with him.

"People aren’t trying to do what’s best; they’re trying to do what won’t get them called to Gorilla by Vince going, ‘Why the hell did this happen? If I say the sky is green, the sky is green, dammit.’ That’s a Vince quote. Try working for that. ‘If I say the sky is green, the sky is green,’ I have to deny reality,” he revealed.

Vince McMahon went over every word in the script

During the interview, Jimmy Jacobs also revealed how Vince McMahon would micromanage stuff, and it would be very difficult to change anything in the script if the talent wanted it.

In WWE, Vince read every single word that was in the script. He wanted every word written down that the performer was going to say. There are reasons for that. I’m not faulting him for that. But part of the trouble at WWE is, if you wanted something changed, it was a difficult process because Vince has to approve it, but Vince is a busy guy.

Vince McMahon trying to control every aspect of WWE programming isn't surprising. In fact, talent had to seek his approval before any dramatic change, including their look.

