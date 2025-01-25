"If I hadn't tilted my head, I would break my neck," - The Undertaker details career-threatening botch against WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had multiple run-ins with injuries when he was an active competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, the veteran detailed how his career would've ended had he broken his neck at WrestleMania 25.

Over a decade ago, Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker met at consecutive Show of Shows, one of which is often regarded as one of the best matches in WWE's history. While The Deadman walked away with the win on both occasions, The Heartbreak Kid retired from in-ring competition when he failed to get the job done at WrestleMania 26.

Speaking to D-Von Dudley on his YouTube channel, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled the career-threatening botch that occurred during their WrestleMania 25 clash. 'Taker recalled had he not titled and rolled while diving, he could've broken his neck in the middle of the match.

"I got my bell rung here. I mean, this is close 'cause there's my head. That's close. If I hadn't tilted my head, I would break my neck. In fact, even in that way, I broke my little finger—the tip of my little finger, but it also went numb," The Undertaker said. [From 09:04 to 09:26]

Why did Shawn Michaels retire from WWE after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26?

Over a decade ago, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker became fierce rivals on The Grandest Stage of Them All when they both had their respective monikers at the event.

Unfortunately for Mr. WrestleMania, it wasn't enough to beat The Deadman and end his streak when they met at WrestleMania 25. After a hiatus and a tag team run with Triple H, Shawn Michaels decided to go after 'Taker's undefeated streak.

Sadly, the road was too difficult for the veteran as he lost the Royal Rumble match. However, he still decided to go after The Deadman and shockingly cost him the World Heavyweight Championship.

For another match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, the WWE Hall of Famer decided to put his career on the line and lost. In the coming years, Michaels stepped out of retirement once and won a tag team match with Triple H against The Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane).

If you use the quote from the article, please credit D-Von Dudley and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

