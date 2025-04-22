"If it was the last one" - CM Punk remains uncertain of the future; sends a heartfelt message after headlining his first WrestleMania

CM Punk headlined WrestleMania for the first time ever in his illustrious career last weekend. On social media, the former WWE Champion reflected on an emotional and what will go down as one of the most memorable nights of his career.
Punk crossed paths with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on Night One. He was accompanied to the ring by his now-former best friend, Paul Heyman, who, by the end of the night, betrayed both Punk and Reigns to join forces with The Visionary.
On Instagram, Punk sent a heartfelt message, as he remains uncertain of a future WrestleMania main event.
"There’s too many people to thank. I didn’t get here alone. I’ve been lifted up and comforted in bad times by people, family, who have always believed in me. It wasn’t a straight road. I took the long way. Along that way I’ve learned lessons. I’ve been wrong. I’ve been right. I’ve been mean. I’ve been humbled. I’m grateful for all the lumps. The good and the bad."
He continued:
"What’s certain is you get back what you put in. Maybe not instantly. Maybe not tomorrow. But never say never. With a full heart and gratitude that goes to 11, I’m overwhelmed and in search of the perfect words to describe my last few days. Thank you. I love you. If it was the last one, it may very well have been the best one," wrote Punk.
Check out CM Punk's Instagram post:
CM Punk was taken out on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41
CM Punk and Roman Reigns were taken out by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's newest associate, Bron Breakker, on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.
During the show's closing moments, Punk engaged in a brawl with Rollins, but was taken out with a Stomp. Roman Reigns also made a surprise appearance, taking out Rollins and Heyman before being speared by Breakker.
The show ended with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman standing tall.
