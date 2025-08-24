"If love could have saved you..." - Bray Wyatt's fiancée Jojo shares heartbreaking update

Bray Wyatt's passing was one of the most shocking news in recent WWE history. At just 36 years old, the former Patriarch of The Wyatt Family passed away back on August 24th, 2023, and today there have been a number of tributes shared in his memory.His fiancée, Jojo Offerman, who once served as a ring announcer for WWE RAW, has shared one of the most heartbreaking updates on her Instagram page.&quot;If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. 2 years without you Windham, without the one person that knew me better than anyone. Not a day goes by that I don’t look at something our kids are doing and wish you could still be here to enjoy it with me. We miss you so much. But we know you’re all around, I can feel it, the kids feel it. I hope we keep making you proud my love. We love you forever,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJojo Offerman and Bray Wyatt were planning their wedding at the time of his passing, and were sadly never able to walk down the aisle. The couple shares two children together, called Hyrie and Knash.Many names have paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on the anniversary of his passingBray Wyatt was well-liked by everyone who met him and worked well with all the WWE stars backstage.Following his passing, an outpouring of tributes appeared on social media and WWE TV, with many more paid today. His sister has shared a lengthy post on Instagram, while other stars have remembered the former World Champion on the anniversary of his passing.Bray left a hole in the wrestling world [Image credits: Jojo's Instagram]There have also been a number of comments on Jojo's post, as the wrestling world continues to mourn one of the greatest minds that the business has ever produced.