"If he's a racist, he is" - Wrestling veteran's unique insight on how WWE fans should view Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently discussed the public backlash against Hulk Hogan. The legendary star was heavily booed during his recent WWE appearance.

Hogan came under the scanner during the RAW premiere on Netflix. The fans in attendance at the Intuit Dome booed the veteran during his promo segment.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter pointed out that fans needed to differentiate between Terry Bollea the man, and the character he played on TV. The Sportskeeda Senior Editor noted it was heartbreaking to see a beloved character like Hogan getting booed on TV.

"It really bothered me that he was getting booed because whatever Terry Bollea is, that's a different story. If he's a racist, he is. If he's not, he's not. But the character Hulk Hogan, it really tore me apart to see him disrespected. That character, along with Vince McMahon and the office there, touring with them is what put wrestling and sports entertainment into motion. People have to remember this is the character of Hulk Hogan and that character is not the same person," Apter said. [From 3:03 onwards]

Hogan's future appearances for the company are being reevaluated after the reactions from January 6. Reportedly, there are discussions of using the Hulkster in a different role although plans are not set in stone yet.

