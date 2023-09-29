"If something's missing, it's never gonna happen" – Former WWE star reacts to Dabba-Kato and Mansoor's releases (Exclusive)

EC3 believes Dabba-Kato and Mansoor might fare better outside of WWE following their releases from the company.

Dabba-Kato, aka Commander Azeez, joined WWE in 2016 and is best known for his alliance with Apollo Crews. The 35-year-old's most recent match ended in defeat against Tyler Bate on the September 5 episode of NXT.

EC3 crossed paths with Dabba-Kato during his time in WWE. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, he said something might have been missing from the six-foot-nine star's repertoire:

"He worked hard, it seemed," EC3 stated. "He was a good human from what I know. I had conversations and worked with him in the NXT days. I think pro wrestling is so weird, and sometimes it's hard for people to come into it and get it. If you don't get it, you can get by for a while – he's probably had a job for five years – but if something's missing, it's never gonna happen." [5:36 – 6:06]

EC3 added that Dabba-Kato might benefit from continuing his wrestling career elsewhere away from the WWE system.

EC3 thinks Mansoor was underutilized in WWE

Earlier in his career, Maximum Male Models member Mansoor recorded statement-making victories over Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler in his home country of Saudi Arabia. However, he struggled to receive regular television time after permanently joining the main roster in 2021.

EC3 believes WWE's creative team should have given Mansoor more opportunities on the microphone:

"I was on the way out at the time when he was coming in, but he was really talented. One thing I think about him, he had really good promo abilities that I never think were utilized. And I think what would have helped him is something we don't know until it's too late, and that's just if you have something just go do it and make them stop you, or make them fire you." [7:28 – 7:51]

Mansoor's final WWE match took place on the May 15 episode of RAW. The 27-year-old featured in a Battle Royal, which was ultimately won by Mustafa Ali.

