"If that’s what they are cooking, then I'm down" - Remarkable fan theory on why Brock Lesnar is brutally going after Cody Rhodes will blow your mind

Brock Lesnar has been set on a path to annihilate Cody Rhodes since RAW after WrestleMania 39. Despite Rhodes continuously wanting a reason for Lesnar targeting him, The Beast Incarnate has kept mum. A fan theory suggests that Lesnar might actually be showing The American Nightmare some tough love.

The initial attack on Rhodes by Lesnar sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. The Beast's relentless assault left Rhodes battered and bruised, but it also showcased the intensity and brutality that Lesnar is known for. This act of aggression fueled speculation that there is more to this rivalry than meets the eye.

After the attack, the two men locked horns at Backlash, which saw Rhodes pick up a 'fluke' win by reversing the Kimura lock into a pin. Lesnar attacked Rhodes again this week on RAW, and the two are set to fight at Night of Champions. Fans have been blown away by the theory that Lesnar is doing all this to help Rhodes 'finish the story' and eventually defeat Roman Reigns, something he failed to do at WrestleMania 39.

Why would Brock Lesnar help Cody Rhodes?

The Beast Incarnate and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns have been at odds for years. The two despise each other and have long been a thorn in each other's sides. After losing to Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, Lesnar has lost the right to face Reigns ever again in the latter's current run as champion.

The theory that Lesnar is toughening up Rhodes to face Reigns gains credence when considering The Beast's track record. Lesnar is notorious for his intense training regimen and ability to push his opponents to their physical limits.

By subjecting Rhodes to brutal attacks, Brock Lesnar may be preparing him for the immense challenge that awaits him in the form of Roman Reigns, something he himself couldn't do.

It is well known that Brock Lesnar has deep-seated animosity towards Reigns, stemming from their previous encounters in the ring. The Beast Incarnate has made it clear that he despises the current Universal Champion and is willing to go to great lengths to undermine The Tribal Chief's dominance. Could Lesnar be using Rhodes as a pawn in his quest to weaken Reigns? Only time will tell.

