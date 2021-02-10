'If two guys get involved with the same girl, it never works that good' - Wrestling legend has heat with The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Bill Dundee was a special guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and he was asked about the infamous story of his backstage heat with The Undertaker.

The pro wrestling legend was already an established name in Memphis wrestling territory when The Undertaker started his professional wrestling career. Bill Dundee has also spoken about his heat with the Undertaker in the past, and he revealed that it all came down to a woman.

Here's what Bill Dundee had to say about his heat with The Undertaker:

"I didn't know what was wrong with Big Mark. I just tried to help just like everybody else did, but here is the thing for all you guys out there. If two guys get involved with the same girl, it never works that good. I knew this young lady, and he knew her, and I think he ended up marrying, anyway, I don't know, I don't give a f*** with it. So, that was that."

Bill Dundee has revealed in the past that the Undertaker was the reason he never got past the front desk of the WWE. Despite being a major draw in the territory, Bill Dundee never worked for Vince McMahon's promotion. The veteran believes that the Deadman was primarily responsible for blocking his WWE move.

Dundee and the Undertaker knew a woman, and the Memphis legend feels that she gave the Phenom the wrong idea of how he was as a person.

Bill Dundee is still unsure why The Undertaker doesn't like him, but based on all the interviews that the wrestling legend has given over the years, the problem stemmed from a woman.

During the most recent episode of UnSKripted, 'Superstar' Bill Dundee also spoke about managing William Regal, Jerry Lawler as an announcer in the WWE, why he stopped watching the current product, backstage perceptions of Sting in WCW, The Steiner Brothers, and more.