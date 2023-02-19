"If Vince doesn't understand it, it's dead" - WWE veteran shares honest thoughts about Bray Wyatt (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo recently explained how any character in WWE is bound to fail if Vince McMahon doesn't understand it while talking about Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt has remained a beloved figure as he rarely treads the familiar path. The former Universal Champion constantly experiments with his characters, with viewers buying into his vision more often than not. Be it as The Eater of the World or The Fiend, Bray Wyatt has managed to enthrall the fans with his creativity.

However, Vince Russo feels no matter how innovative someone's ideas are, they don't stand a chance at succeeding if Vince McMahon doesn't understand them. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained no matter how creative Wyatt gets, he's destined to fail if McMahon doesn't buy into it.

"I'll tell you one more thing, and EC3 can attest to that, especially in this case. If Vince McMahon doesn't understand it, it's dead in the water. And bro, I'm talking about simple things. He didn't understand The Blair Witch Project. If Bray's throwing this stuff out there, if Vince doesn't understand it, it's dead, it's dead in the water" said Vince Russo (7:35 - 8:10)

Check out the full video below:

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE under Vince McMahon's regime

Back in July 2021, when Vince McMahon was still in control of WWE's day-to-operations, Bray Wyatt was shockingly released from the company. As expected, this didn't sit well with fans, who believed he still had a lot to offer.

However, amid the rehiring wave kickstarted by Triple H when he assumed leadership of WWE, he was quick to bring back Wyatt. The 35-year-old showed up at Extreme Rules 2022 to one of the loudest fan reactions in recent memory.

Since then, Bray Wyatt has successfully regained his spot on SmackDown, as he continues to be a key part of WWE's weekly programming.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes