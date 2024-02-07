Ilja Dragunov addresses major betrayal at recent WWE event

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Ilja Dragunov called out Carmelo Hayes after he attacked his former best friend Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day this past Sunday night.

The Mad Dragon successfully defended his coveted title against Williams at the premium live event. After the bout, Melo, who was ringside, shockingly attacked Trick and injured his leg with a steel chair.

Ilja Dragunov cut a promo in the ring on NXT this week where he addressed the events that took place at the Vengeance Day PLE. He stated that he and Trick went to war, and that the latter gave him everything he had. Ilja added that if any man could beat him, it'd be Trick, and said that the latter would be a worthy champion.

Dragunov said that as NXT Champion, it was his duty to call out one person, Carmelo Hayes. The NXT Champion said Melo had been accusing him for the last couple of months, but he finally showed his true colors tonight. Ilja Dragunov called Carmelo a snake, and claimed that the latter couldn't bear to see his friend reach new heights.

He called out Melo to the ring, but the latter didn't come out. Dijak showed up instead, and the two stars got into a brawl, setting up the main event match.

