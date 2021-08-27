Ilja Dragunov believes WWE NXT UK is the greatest brand; calls it "untouchable"

WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov is the premier representative of NXT UK and is of the belief that it is the best wrestling brand there is right now.

Dragunov signed with WWE in 2019 and has been one of the main highlights in NXT UK. Time and time again, Dragunov has proven his worth to the company and continues to be a valuable asset for the promotion.

However, the first few months of the pandemic were tough for NXT UK and the show was put on pause until Fall 2020. The brand relaunched in September last year and has been firing on all cylinders ever since.

Speaking with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the NXT UK Champion spoke highly of the brand and urged fans to watch it more frequently:

"I know the responsibility I have. I know I represent the greatest brand in my opinion (WWE NXT UK)," Dragunov continued, "I think regarding my style in the ring, regarding the physicality, regarding how you make people believe, and connect to the performance, NXT UK is untouchable. Definitely people should never sleep on NXT UK."

With his recent showings on NXT, it is likely that Dragunov will attract many new eyes for the show.

Ijla Dragunov defeated WALTER to win the WWE NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver 36

At WWE NXT TakeOver: 36, Dragunov and WALTER collided in a rematch for the NXT UK Championship. Even though many were expecting it to be a great match, the pair took it to a whole new level. They delivered what is being lauded by many as one of the best matches of the year.

Going fourth on the show, Dragunov and WALTER blew the roof off the CWC with their brutal encounter. The two traded violent strikes and painful moves for over 20 minutes. Towards the end of the match, Dragunov was consistently trying to lock in the sleeper on WALTER. However, the NXT UK Champion was able to counter most of Dragunov's efforts until the very end.

The match ended after Dragunov lifted WALTER off the ground with a sleeper hold. Dragunov tapped WALTER out instantly, bringing the Austrian's 870-day reign as WWE NXT UK Champion to an end.

