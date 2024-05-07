Ilja Dragunov defeats current WWE champion in his first match as a RAW Superstar

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Ilja Dragunov faced Ricochet in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Although he has competed in the red brand before, this was his first match as a member of the RAW roster.

During the bout, The Mad Dragon hit the current WWE Speed Champion with two chops and a step-up enzuigiri. Ricochet responded with a dropkick. Ilja hit a series of chops in the corner and ran into a superkick. Ricochet hit a Death Valley Driver followed by a springboard moonsault, which got a two-count.

Ilja Dragunov nailed Ricochet with a running knee and tried to go for a powerbomb but the latter countered it into a Poisonrana. Ilja caught the latter with a chop off of a springboard and hit a powerbomb followed by the H-Bomb. The Mad Dragon went for the Torpedo Moscow but Ricochet countered it into the Recoil for a nearfall.

Ilja Dragunov nailed the former United States Champion with a superplex and hit another H-Bomb to win the match via pinfall. Dragunov has advanced to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament.

