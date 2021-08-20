"I would like to define myself" - Ilja Dragunov on his mindset heading into NXT TakeOver 36

Back in January, WALTER and Ilja Dragunov had a match of the year contender on an episode of NXT UK, and now fans are just a few days away from the hotly anticipated rematch.

Ahead of NXT TakeOver 36, Ilja Dragunov sat down with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss his big match with WALTER. Dragunov made it quite clear that he views this bout as a huge opportunity to prove himself.

"My mindset is... it is the decision day," Ilja Dragunov said. "For a very long time, I looked up to WALTER as a person, and I thought, this is a person who I want to be, he is a person how I would like to define myself. He is the boss in this moment of time, but now my mindset is different because I know that I'm on his level, and I can be higher than his level."

Ilja Dragunov thinks he can be "the boss" of NXT UK

Regarding WALTER specifically, Ilja Dragunov stated that believes he is better than the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion. He teased that once they clash in the ring, they will give NXT fans a match they have never seen before.

"With everything I did through the last year, with everything I am, and I can present with all the uniqueness that I have, I can be the boss," Dragunov added. "I can be better than him, and on this day, I can show that I am better than WALTER and show the incredible performance we both can deliver, and the people will see something else, pure and that they have never seen before."

Are you looking forward to the rematch between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36? Who do you think is leaving the Capitol Wrestling Center with the NXT UK Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Colin Tessier