Ilja Dragunov's next challenger for the NXT Title to be determined in a match next week 

On NXT this week, it was announced that Carmelo Hayes will take on Tony D-Angelo next week and the winner will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Stand and Deliver.

Melo and Ilja were scheduled to have a contract signing to make their match for the title official. Hayes came out with his security guards. He told The Mad Dragon not to get too intimidated, as he had to bring out the men for his own protection.

Dragunov told him that next week at Roadblock it'll be sweet revenge. He added that he realized who Carmelo Hayes is, a person who's willing to do anything to anyone for the NXT title. Melo then said he's gonna take the title but Tony D'Angelo showed up.

The Don surprisingly ordered the security guards to leave and they left. He then spoke about how the NXT Title picture has been dominated by the TrickMelo Gang for a long time. Tony D told Ilja Dragunov that he wants to take the title off of him, not Melo. He added that next week it should be Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D'Angelo and the winner gets the NXT Championship match.

Ilja Dragunov agreed, and asked Tony to whoop that Melo. Hayes and Tony started brawling, and the latter accidently hit Ilja. Carmelo then sent Tony D'Angelo crashing into the table that was in the ring. The match was made official for next week.

