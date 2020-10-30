Ilja Dragunov talks possible match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Ilja Dragunov has revealed that The Fiend Bray Wyatt is his dream opponent in WWE.

The WWE NXT UK Superstar spoke to the Metro ahead of his United Kingdom Championship match against WALTER. He discussed his approach to making a wrestling match special, as well as his desire to step into the ring with Bray Wyatt.

“I always have some thoughts which could be special. Everything I do is not about the perspective of just the best wrestling match. I wanna have also the best wrestling match from the perspective of the uniqueness.

“If I think about this, I think Ilja Dragunov versus Bray Wyatt would be very, very, very unique. This is the first thing that comes to my mind!”

Dragunov added that he believes a match with Bray Wyatt is a “big possibility” in the future.

Ilja Dragunov vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt?

Ilja Dragunov made his televised debut on the NXT UK brand in April 2019 with a win over Jack Starz. Since then, the 27-year-old Russian has competed against Superstars including Kassius Ohno and Noam Dar on NXT UK’s weekly show. He also faced Cesaro in a one-on-one match at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff in August 2019.

As for The Fiend Bray Wyatt, he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft. Both Bray Wyatt and his new ally, Alexa Bliss, made it clear on the latest episode of RAW that Randy Orton is his next target.

Advertisement

Orton, who won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell, has a long history with Bray Wyatt.

The two men briefly joined forces in The Wyatt Family in late 2016. Orton then betrayed Bray Wyatt in early 2017 and burned down his Wyatt Family compound in the build-up to their WrestleMania 33 match.