"ILY" - Zelina Vega sends a message to 36-year-old WWE star

WWE has kicked off its international tour, and the company will return to the United States a few weeks before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega sent a heartfelt message to Cathy Kelley.

Ad

There was a time when not everyone made it to the Stamford-based promotion, as the company wasn't open-minded on talent that wasn't homegrown or didn't belong to a wrestling family. However, it changed with time, and the new regime opened the door further for talent across the globe. Nevertheless, many stars, including Zelina Vega and Cathy Kelley, made it to the company and have become a prominent part of the roster.

Ad

Trending

Today, Zelina Vega reacted to a fan post that described her and Kelley's journey to the Stamford-based promotion. Vega then sent a heartfelt message to the 36-year-old star, as they are currently in Spain getting ready for Friday Night SmackDown.

"Aww ok maybe ily a little @catherinekelley," Vega wrote on X.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zelina Vega recently moved to WWE SmackDown

In 2022, Zelina Vega returned to the weekly product after a long hiatus and joined Legado Del Fantasma on Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion managed the group for a while and joined the Latino World Order with them during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Later, she began performing as a singles star in the Stamford-based promotion while remaining a member of the faction. Earlier this year, a transfer window opened when RAW moved to Netflix. During this time, she left the Latino World Order and joined Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

However, she didn't turn heel and got Rey Mysterio's blessing to begin her solo journey on a different brand. Earlier this year, she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match but failed to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Upon joining the blue brand, she began to eye Chelsea Green and the Women's United States Championship. Unfortunately, she hasn't earned an opportunity for the title yet, as she hasn't competed in a match since switching to WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback