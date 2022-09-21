The Undertaker and Current WWE Superstar set to feature in successful video game series - Reports

It has been reported that top WWE stars The Undertaker and Becky Lynch are set to be included in the popular shooter series Rainbow Six Siege.

The supposed partnership between WWE and the popular series comes at a time when the company is looking to expand its presence via various current video games. Most recently, skins of various WWE superstars became available for players in both Fortnite and Fall Guys.

Speculation regarding the Deadman's and the Irishwoman's presence in the game came after a post made by Rainbow Six Siege data miner lungru_r6 on Telegram which then went live on Imgur.

Becky Lynch and The Undertaker's Rainbow Six Siege character models.

Both Becky Lynch and The Phenom's appearances in the game will be as playable skins for already established characters, rather than users being able to play as the popular WWE stars themselves.

The Undertaker is a big fan of Becky Lynch

Over the past few years, The Man has become one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, with multiple championship wins being one of the first ever women to main event WrestleMania.

Becky's hard work both in the ring and on the microphone seems to be resonating with The Undertaker after he applauded her recent work in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"Becky is so dialed in right now. You’re on TV as much as they are, you can get used up really fast—but Becky is constantly evolving. She’s doing that on the mic and in the ring." H/T Sports Illustrated

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Undertaker says Becky Lynch is staying on top The Undertaker says Becky Lynch is staying on top 💯 https://t.co/wxruXYLLq2

Becky Lynch has unfortunately been out of action since the end of July after she suffered a shoulder injury in her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

When do you think Becky Lynch will make her WWE return? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

