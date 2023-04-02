WrestleMania 39 has begun, and Night One has lived up to expectations with many heartwarming moments and victories to close the event at the SoFi Stadium. Fans are extremely excited about a potential showdown between Dominik Mysterio and Megastar Bad Bunny after their recent interaction.

After months of humiliating his father and family, Dominik Mysterio issued a challenge to Rey Mysterio for a match at WrestleMania 39. Initially, Rey declined but didn't stand by his son disrespecting his wife and accepted the match for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the match, Bad Bunny was with the Spanish announce team and made sure Dom didn't use the steel chain to hurt Rey Mysterio. The distraction allowed the WWE Hall of Famer to secure another win at WrestleMania. Fans are excited for the Megastar to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson after their recent encounter.

Check out some of the reactions:

Brian @Bri_an8 @WWE @sanbenito Dominik vs Bad Bunny at Backlash GIVE US IT @WWE @sanbenito Dominik vs Bad Bunny at Backlash GIVE US IT

Ethan @EthanTSantos @WWE @sanbenito Dom should’ve won honestly. Now they gon do Dom vs bad bunny at backlash @WWE @sanbenito Dom should’ve won honestly. Now they gon do Dom vs bad bunny at backlash

𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 @lokibucky3 @WWE @sanbenito Dom vs Bad Bunny at Backlash is the move @WWE @sanbenito Dom vs Bad Bunny at Backlash is the move

Richie @Mysterio__01 @WWE @sanbenito Great match, bad bunny vs dom at backlash maybe @WWE @sanbenito Great match, bad bunny vs dom at backlash maybe

dale siddons @ssj5dale @WWE @sanbenito Dom and Damien vs Rey and Bad Bunny I'm down for that Dom and Damien vs Rey and Bad Bunny I'm down for that @WWE @sanbenito 👀 Dom and Damien vs Rey and Bad Bunny I'm down for that

Niclas @NiclasKPop @WWE @sanbenito Rey & Bad Bunny vs Dominik & Priest in Puerto Rico. BOOK IT. @WWE @sanbenito Rey & Bad Bunny vs Dominik & Priest in Puerto Rico. BOOK IT.

Fans also pitched for an encounter between The Judgment Day against the team of Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash 2023, which takes place in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny is currently undefeated at WWE WrestleMania

In 2021, Bad Bunny made his first appearance for WWE during the Road to WrestleMania. He later won the 24/7 Championship with the help of Damian Priest on the red brand.

The two feuded with The Miz and John Morrison as the former Tag Champs tried to get under their skin and taunted the Megastar during their build to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

In April 2021, WWE held its biggest event of the year, with the return of fans after the pandemic. During the event, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest faced The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match.

Bunny's performance shocked the fans, especially the spot where he hit Morrison with a Canadian Destroyer outside the ring. The duo won the match, resulting in Bunny being undefeated at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes