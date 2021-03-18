IMPACT Wrestling's Hardcore Justice could air alongside WWE WrestleMania - Reports

Could IMPACT Wrestling be crazy enough to compete with WWE WrestleMania?

When IMPACT announced last night that Hardcore Justice would air on Saturday, April 10, it raised many eyebrows. Why? Because that date coincides with night one of WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

John Pollock of Post Wrestling reports that while other times are being discussed, the show is, in fact, scheduled to air at 8 PM EST, which would put the company head-to-head with WWE.

Pollock tweeted the following after speaking with IMPACT Wrestling earlier today:

"An update from IMPACT regarding Hardcore Justice - other options are being discussed, so it's possible the start time could change. Earlier today I was told by the company it would begin at 8 pm ET. If it stays at 8, it would go against night one of WrestleMania."

An update from IMPACT regarding Hardcore Justice - other options are being discussed, so it's possible the start time could change. Earlier today I was told by the company it would begin at 8 pm ET. If it stays at 8, it would go against night one of WrestleMania. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) March 17, 2021

Can any promotion compete with WWE WrestleMania?

It would be a no-brainer for IMPACT Wrestling to run earlier on Saturday. That decision shouldn't be a problem because the IMPACT Plus specials are pre-taped.

IMPACT can air on Saturday afternoon and get many more eyeballs on their product instead of trying to go up against WWE.

If IMPACT sticks with the 8 PM EST timeslot, it begs to question what the company is thinking of trying to do. While competing in pro-wrestling is always a good thing, going head to head with WrestleMania is never a good idea.

Advertisement

Even the most diehard IMPACT Wrestling fans are likely not to tune into this special in that timeslot. Hopefully, the company rethinks this timeslot before it's too late.

BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event will be #HardcoreJustice on Saturday April 10th, with a card presented by @THETOMMYDREAMER! pic.twitter.com/5t83ZEWcml — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021

What are your thoughts on IMPACT potentially going head-to-head with night one of WWE WrestleMania? Do you think they are out of their minds? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.