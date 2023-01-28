Imperium advances to finals of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament after defeating top team

Imperium advanced to the finals of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament after they defeated Legado Del Fantasma in a hard-fought battle.

WWE recently announced a SmackDown Tag Team Title tournament where the winner will get a chance to face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Jimmy and Jey Uso have been dominant champions as they hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

After winning their respective first-round matches, Imperium faced off against Legado Del Fantasma tonight on the blue brand. Both teams brought their all and put on an enthralling match.

The majority of the bout was controlled by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. However, Legado Del Fantasma fought back towards the end and even came close to winning the contest after Joaquin Wilde hit a splash on Giovanni Vinci. However, Ludwig Kaiser made the save just in time.

During the closing moments of the match, Vinci picked up Wilde and slammed him on the mat. Following this, Imperium hit their finisher, Imperial Bomb, for the win.

Vinci and Kaiser will now face Braun Strowman and Ricochet in the finals of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament. It will be interesting to see who will win the tournament and go on to face The Usos.

