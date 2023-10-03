Imperium defeat top tag team despite increasing tensions

Imperium picked up a massive win against a top tag team despite ongoing tensions between the group.

Imperium has been embroiled in a massive rivalry against Alpha Academy for quite some time now. It all started when Chad Gable initially challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Although the latter emerged victorious in their match, Gable indicated their feud was far from over.

While Chad Gable is trying to get a rematch against Gunther, things have not been going well for the faction, who have been bickering more lately. Last week, Gunther told Ludwig Kaiser he was in charge of Giovanni Vinci.

This week on RAW, Vinci and Kaiser faced off against Alpha Academy. Kaiser was in a foul mood throughout the match, constantly yelling at Vinci. This also caused a lot of miscommunication during the match. However, Kaiser and Vicni defeated Alpha Academy, which should keep the group intact for now.

It will be interesting to see if Imperium can get back on the same page or if the brewing tensions cause them to break up in the future.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

