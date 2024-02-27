IMPERIUM defeat two former champions in a chaotic match on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of IMPERIUM collided with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day in a Street Fight. The two parties have been feuding for a while now, and their feud was settled in a very hard-hitting match this week.

The four men started throwing hands immediately after the bell rang. They even started fighting in the crowd and eventually returned to ringside. Woods hit Vinci with a big chop. Kaiser nailed Kofi with a kick to the face. IMPERIUM retrieved a table from under the ring, which got a big pop.

They put it back and took out a chair instead, and the crowd was very happy. While Woods was hanging in the corner, they placed a chair on him and Vinci and Kaiser performed a double dropkick. Kofi took out both members of IMPERIUM with a diving crossbody.

The former WWE Champion hit Giovanni with an S.O.S and slammed Kaiser onto Vinci. Later on, they lay Vinci on a table at ringside and Woods performs an elbow drop off the top rope into the table.

Expand Tweet

New Day tried to go for a double-team move, but Vinci pushed Kofi off the top rope and the latter crashed into another table outside the ring. Kaiser sent Woods into a chair that was wedged in the corner and heels got the victory.

What are your honest thoughts on this match? Sound off in the comments below!