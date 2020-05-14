Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel win the NXT Tag Team Championships

The entire NXT Tag Team division has changed

In an incredible turn of events, Imperium has won the NXT Tag Team Championships from the makeshift team of Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. Since Pete Dunne was stuck in UK because of the prevailing conditions, Thatcher was roped in as Riddle's new partner a few weeks ago. But, it was he who cost the BroserWeights their titles.

The action was hot from the get-go as Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel took the offense to Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. However, everything went downhill for The Original Bro when he tossed Barthel on to Thatcher.

Thatcher decided to abandon his partner and left the ring leaving Riddle to deal with the Imperium faction members.

Even though The King Of Bros tried his best he was unable to fend off the duo and ultimately fell and lost his titles.

Imperium in WWE

Led by NXT UK Champion WALTER, Imperium has been a dominant force on the NXT brand. They even scored a big win over The Undisputed Era at NXT Worlds Collide event a few months ago cementing their position as the most powerful faction on the entire Black and Gold brand.

This is the first time Barthel and Aichner are holding the NXT Tag Team titles and the Imperium members could be in for a long run as the champions.