Imperium sends a warning to 3-time WWE Champion on RAW

After Gunther's victory on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, 3-time WWE Champion Sheamus received a warning from Imperium. The Celtic Warrior was defeated by The Ring General last week when they collided in the King of the Ring tournament.

The former Intercontinental Champion emerged victorious after forcing the Irish superstar to submit. Sheamus is no longer part of the tourney, but Gunther still is, and he defeated Kofi Kingston on RAW this week in the quarterfinals to advance. After the bout, The Ring General and Ludwig Kaiser were approached backstage by Cathy Kelley.

She mentioned that the last time Gunther faced Ilja Dragunov, he was defeated, and that Jey Uso's loss was partially due to Jimmy's interference. Cathy Kelley went on to say that Kaiser used some underhanded tactics last week during Sheamus' match. Kaiser stated that the Imperium leader doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. He then accused The Celtic Warrior of being delusional if he thought that it was his fault that he lost the match.

Ludwig Kaiser said that Sheamus should be thanking him for saving him last week, and that if he has a problem with Imperium, he's going to put him out of his misery, expose him, and embarrass him in front of the whole world.

