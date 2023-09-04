Important WWE name 'likes' tweet saying CM Punk should not be brought back

It looks like a significant name in WWE isn't a fan of the idea of CM Punk being brought back to the company.

WWE hired Rob Fee as the Director of Long Term Creative in late 2022. He has written several major comic books in the past, including The Avengers and Spider-Man.

Rob Fee is quite active on Twitter. He recently 'liked' an interesting tweet. Shortly after CM Punk's AEW termination, Wrestling News asked fans if WWE should bring him back. A Twitter handle replied with a simple 'No,' and Fee 'liked' the post.

Seth Rollins seemingly shares Rob Fee's sentiments about a potential CM Punk return

Earlier this year, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was interviewed by Nick Hausman, and the former Shield member had a lot to say about CM Punk. Rollins apparently isn't a fan of Punk and made it clear that he doesn't want to see him back in WWE. Here's what he said:

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever (...) I don't like Phil [Punk]. He is a jerk. Oh did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, dude! Did he just say that?' Yeah, no, he is a jerk, come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, Bye bye. See you later."

Punk feuded with The Shield back in 2013-14. He fought The Hounds of Justice at the TLC 2013 event and defeated them in a three-on-one Handicap match. The Second City Saint quit WWE mere weeks later, on the Road to WrestleMania XXX. It has been more than nine years since Punk left the promotion.

