Impressive Bianca Belair run could come to an end at The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair walks into this year's WWE Royal Rumble as the RAW Women's Champion, meaning that it's highly unlikely she will enter the match itself.

If Belair defeats Alexa Bliss in their Championship match, then she will be challenged by the Royal Rumble winner, which means that an impressive statistic will come to an end this year.

Belair has been the ironwoman of the last three Women's Rumble matches, lasting almost an hour on the last two showings, but there could be another woman taking her place this year.

In 2020, she entered at number two and lasted for 33:20 before being eliminated. In 2021, Belair entered the match at number three and went on for an impressive 56:52. Last year, the Champion entered the match at number eight and lasted 47:30 minutes.

No other person has been the ironman of The Royal Rumble on three back-to-back occasions in WWE history.

Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at The WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss on Saturday night, which could be her toughest test to date.

Belair has already proven her worth as Champion and overcome some of the best that the company has to offer. However, she will be facing a version of Alexa Bliss that has never been seen before.

Not only that, Bliss will be appearing on the same card as Bray Wyatt, who will compete in a Pitch Black match against LA Knight. This could be a huge boost for Bliss, who is seemingly being controlled by Uncle Howdy at the moment.

If Belair loses her title to Bliss then she could enter the Women's Royal Rumble and ensure that she is handed a rematch. If not, her long-standing run will be over.

