Impressive Charlotte Flair stat shows her dominance over the WWE women's division

The newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, has now held a women's championship on her shoulder in WWE for over 10 consecutive years.

Charlotte Flair returned to the final edition of the blue brand in 2022 only to dethrone Ronda Rousey for the title. However, since her debut in 2012 to her latest return and entering 2023 with a world title, The Queen has held a title every year for over a decade.

In 2014, the 36-year-old competed in an eight-woman tournament for the vacant NXT Women's Championship. She went on to beat Emma in the first round, Alexa Bliss in the semi-finals and Natalya in the finals at TakeOver. Thus, she won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career, her first in WWE.

The Queen was promoted to the main roster in the summer of 2015, where she defeated Nikki Bella to win the Divas Championship at Night of Champions.

Charlotte Flair retained the Divas title (which was renamed the Raw Women's Championship following the creation of the SmackDown Women's Championship) in a triple-threat match against Sasha Banks and Bayley at the 2016 Clash of Champions.

Charlotte Flair's title run after Divas Championship was sacked off

Since the Divas title was changed to the RAW Women's Championship, Flair continued dominating the women's division the following year. The latter successfully defended her red brand title in a brief feud between Bayley and Flair.

As a result of the WWE superstar shake-up, The Queen moved to SmackDown, only to defeat Natalya in a rematch to win the title in her hometown. She became the first female wrestler to win the Divas, NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championships in 2017.

Over the subsequent two courses of 2018 and 2019, Flair ruled the SmackDown division as she was on a championship reign. In a back-and-forth exchange with Asuka, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Bayley, the 36-year-old held the SmackDown title.

However, in 2020, after several weeks of teasing, Flair returned to the developmental brand to confront Rhea Ripley and challenge her for the NXT Championship. They both fought for the NXT title at WrestleMania 36, with Flair emerging as the two-time champion.

In the same year at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, Flair made a surprise return to the ring as Asuka's tag team partner, with whom she dethroned Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to earn the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

When Flair returned to RAW in 2021 after suffering from COVID-19, she had her eyes on the RAW Women's Championship. Instead, Charlotte won the RAW Women's Championship for the fifth time after defeating Rhea Ripley at the 2021 Money in the Bank.

As a part of the 2021 Draft, Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown. This resulted in Becky Lynch and Flair exchanging their titles, making the latter SmackDown Women's Champion.

She successfully defended her title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. However, The Queen was defeated by Rousey in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash.

After a hiatus since May 2022, the 36-year-old surprisingly returned to the blue brand to dethrone Rousey and enter 2023 with a gold title on her shoulder.

Charlotte Flair is a multi-time women's champion, having held the last Divas Champion, NXT, RAW, and SmackDown women's titles at various times during her professional wrestling career.

She is also the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and is working hard to carry on her father's legacy.

